    20 Dead After School Dorm Fire in Guyana

    7 children were being flown to hospitals in the capital city.

    Luke Funk
    Government of Guyana

    An overnight fire described as 'horrific' at a school in central Guyana left 20 dead and several others injured.

    The country’s Department of Public Information said seven children were being flown by medical planes to hospitals in the capital of Georgetown.

    Five planes with medical supplies were sent to the scene at the Mahdia Secondary School to help health officials but weather conditions were hampering operations.

    President Mohamed Irfaan Ali spoke to the media early Monday morning at an emergency response center at the Ogle International Airport.

    “This is a very difficult situation,” Ali said.  “This is a major disaster.  This is horrific, it’s painful.”

    The prime minister is leading a team of cabinet and other officials to Madhia, according to the government.

    “A full-scale medical emergency action plan has been launched,” a statement from the ministry stated.

    “We ask that our prayers continue to be with these children, their families and communities.”

    Guyana is a small country in northern South America. It is a former Dutch and British colony.

