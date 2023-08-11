20 Bears Hit by Cars Over Last Month in One California Region: ‘Very Disturbing’

In just one month, 20 black bears have been struck by cars in the Lake Tahoe region, SFGATE reported.

The most recent incident occurred on Monday when two black bears in the area died after getting hit.

So far this summer, between 40 and 50 black bears were hit by cars in the Lake Tahoe Region. It's a trend that is "very disturbing," according to Ann Bryant, director of Bear League, a California-based wildlife advocacy service.

Bryant said the Bear League responds to about 50 collisions between a bear and a car annually.

The collisions usually ramp up in September or October when bears begin preparing for hibernation by scavenging for food and eating as much as possible.

But this year, an usual number of bears have been getting hit by cars.

"Unfortunately, I think it's going to be a record year, really," she told SFGATE.