2-Year-Old Shot and Killed at Home in Philadelphia by Teenage Cousin
News.
2-Year-Old Shot and Killed at Home in Philadelphia by Teenage Cousin

The 14-year-old boy managed to access an unsecured firearm in the home where both children lived

Mark Moore
Caution tape at a crime sceneSAMANTHA LAUREY/AFP via Getty Images

A 2-year-old girl was fatally shot in Philadelphia on Thursday by her 14-year-old cousin, according to a report. 

The teen was somehow able to access an unsecured gun in the home where he lived with the young girl and fired it once, striking her in the back of the head, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported, citing police spokesman Sgt. Eric Gripp.

The girl's mother found her daughter in an upstairs bedroom and ran outside shouting for help, the report said. 

”Please help me, please help me. My baby’s been shot,” the woman screamed, neighbors said, according to the report.

The Inquirer reported that a nurse driving by jumped out of her car and another woman ran to the woman's side, calling 9-1-1.

The child and the mother were taken to Temple University Hospital, where the girl died a short time later, the report said. 

"How many times have we been standing out here and talking about an issue of unsecured firearms and what this can lead to? This is yet another child whose life was tragically cut short,” Gripp told the newspaper.

Gripp declined to say who owned the gun, where it was kept or whether it was legally registered. 

But the newspaper, citing two law enforcement sources, said the gun belonged to the children's grandmother and was left unlocked in an upstairs drawer or  closet.

The investigation is continuing. 

