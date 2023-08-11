2-Year-Old Kentucky Child Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself

A 2-year-old boy in Kentucky accidentally shot and killed himself Wednesday, according to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office wrote in a Facebook post that the boy shot himself in the abdomen. Deputies responded to the child’s home just before 9 p.m. and performed first aid on the toddler before he could be taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Sheriff’s office officials did not state where the boy may have gotten the gun or whether his family was involved.

No additional information was released.

An investigation into the boy’s death is ongoing.