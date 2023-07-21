2-Year-Old Dies After ‘Flu-Like Symptoms’ Turned Out to Be Brain-Eating Amoeba

A 2-year-old died after contracting an extremely rare brain-eating amoeba while swimming in Nevada.

Woodrow Bundy's mother Briana announced her son's death in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

"Woodrow Turner Bundy returned victoriously to our father in heaven at 2:56 am," she wrote. "He is my hero and I will forever be grateful to God for giving me the goodest baby boy on earth, and I am grateful to know I will have that boy in heaven someday."

Woodrow's family believes that he contracted the amoeba while swimming at Ash Springs. According to a Facebook post by friends of the Bundy's, the family noticed that Woodrow showed "flu-like symptoms" last week and took him to the doctor.

Two-year-old Woodrow Bundy died after contracting a rare brain-eating amoeba while swimming GoFundMe

Initially, doctors believed that the toddler had meningitis but they eventually realized that it was Naegleria fowleri, an incredibly rare brain-eating amoeba that kills about 16 people per year in the United States. But while it is rare to contract, the amoeba has a 97% mortality rate.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Bundy family to provide "assistance financially with the arrangements and with the loss of income for the next few weeks."

Earlier this year, a 14-year-old named Caleb Ziegelbaur became one of the few survivors of the amoeba infection, and was released from the hospital in March after becoming infected in July, 2022.