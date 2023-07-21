2-Year-Old Dies After ‘Flu-Like Symptoms’ Turned Out to Be Brain-Eating Amoeba
The rare amoeba has an extremely high mortality rate
A 2-year-old died after contracting an extremely rare brain-eating amoeba while swimming in Nevada.
Woodrow Bundy's mother Briana announced her son's death in a Facebook post on Tuesday.
"Woodrow Turner Bundy returned victoriously to our father in heaven at 2:56 am," she wrote. "He is my hero and I will forever be grateful to God for giving me the goodest baby boy on earth, and I am grateful to know I will have that boy in heaven someday."
Woodrow's family believes that he contracted the amoeba while swimming at Ash Springs. According to a Facebook post by friends of the Bundy's, the family noticed that Woodrow showed "flu-like symptoms" last week and took him to the doctor.
- Georgia Resident Killed by Brain-Eating Amoeba Likely Contracted It While Swimming: Officials
- Teen Miraculously Survives Brain-Eating Amoeba After Being Told he Has Days to Live
- From bad refs to brain-eating amoebas: How climate change is reshaping warm-weather sports
- CDC To Launch Investigation After Brazilian Woman Dies Of Swine Flu
- 8-Year-Old Who Died in CBP Custody Had Flu, History of Heart Issues, Agency Says
Initially, doctors believed that the toddler had meningitis but they eventually realized that it was Naegleria fowleri, an incredibly rare brain-eating amoeba that kills about 16 people per year in the United States. But while it is rare to contract, the amoeba has a 97% mortality rate.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help the Bundy family to provide "assistance financially with the arrangements and with the loss of income for the next few weeks."
Earlier this year, a 14-year-old named Caleb Ziegelbaur became one of the few survivors of the amoeba infection, and was released from the hospital in March after becoming infected in July, 2022.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews