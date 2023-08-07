2 Suspects Accused of Fatally Shooting Las Vegas Man Allegedly in Retaliation for Girlfriend’s Death
Sheldon Johnson, 34, and Kenisha Rice, 36, were both charged with murder
Two people who lost a family member in a fatal wrong-way crash are being accused of killing the victim's boyfriend, according to Las Vegas police.
Sheldon Johnson, 34, and Kenisha Rice, 36, were both charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, burglary while in possession of a firearm and conspiracy to commit burglary. They are being held without bond, records show.
Officers responded to an apartment complex on Feb. 6 after someone reported a man being shot, local station FOX 5 News reported.
Police found Martin Loftis suffering from gunshot wounds in an apartment, and he was pronounced dead at the scene. FOX 5 News also reported that a resident told police they heard four to five gunshots, then saw two people leave in a car. The two people were later identified as Johnson and Rice, according to the news station.
- Las Vegas Man Faces Multiple Felonies for Allegedly Riding Dirt Bike Through Casino Floors
- Teen Girl Charged With Killing Man in Las Vegas Strip Hotel Room
- Las Vegas Police Thwart Mass Shooting After Suspect Promised ‘Mandalay Bay Massacre Part Deux’
- Las Vegas Woman Stabbed to Death by Husband as Daughter Put on Hold by 911: Police
- Suspect Accused of Fatally Stabbing Gay Dancer in New York Charged with Murder: Police
“Detectives learned the apartment was rented by Martin's girlfriend, Quinyana Edwards. Quinyana was involved in a fatal vehicle accident on Feb. 5 and died as a result of her injuries. She was a wrong-way driver on the 215 beltway and involved in a head-on collision, killing Quinyana and another involved driver,” the report states, as cited by FOX 5 News.
The two were arrested last month in California on July 24 after determining that Rice's vehicle matched the one seen leaving the scene, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Police also found that photos of Johnson on social media matched descriptions given by witnesses, the newspaper reported.
Police confirmed that Johnson is Edwards' younger brother, 8 News Now reported. Social media profiles revealed that Rice and Johnson were in a relationship at the time of the shooting.
“Through search warrants and open-source social media posts, it was discovered Sheldon made several posts and videos in which he [alluded] to committing the murder as revenge for Quinyana’s death, which he apparently believed Martin was responsible for,” police said in documents obtained by 8 News Now.
Johnson was taken into custody in Clark County, Nevada on Aug. 3 and Rice was taken into custody on Aug. 2.
Both are expected to appear in court on Monday.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews