2 Runaways Get Caught in Stolen Car Going 96 MPH in Cop Chase

Authorities took two runaway girls into custody after they led deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

Just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy witnessed a reckless driver of a red Kia Sorento going 96 miles per hour down a Buchanan, Georgia, road, according to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatch advised deputies the vehicle was stolen out of Columbus, Georgia, about 100 miles away.

As the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver failed to pull over and ran a red light, prompting a high-speed chase, a news release read.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop, and two females fled on foot, per the sheriff’s office.

They were discovered hiding in a trash can and taken into custody, said authorities.

The pair were identified as juvenile runaways and booked by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

The stolen car was reunited with its owner.