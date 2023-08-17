2 Runaways Get Caught in Stolen Car Going 96 MPH in Cop Chase - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says

2 Runaways Get Caught in Stolen Car Going 96 MPH in Cop Chase

The two runaways fled on foot and were discovered hiding in a trash can

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy witnessed a reckless driver of a red Kia Sorento going 96 miles per hour down a Buchanan, Georgia, road, according to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

Authorities took two runaway girls into custody after they led deputies on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

Just after 1 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy witnessed a reckless driver of a red Kia Sorento going 96 miles per hour down a Buchanan, Georgia, road, according to the Haralson County Sheriff’s Office.

Dispatch advised deputies the vehicle was stolen out of Columbus, Georgia, about 100 miles away. 

As the deputy attempted a traffic stop, the driver failed to pull over and ran a red light, prompting a high-speed chase, a news release read.

The vehicle eventually came to a stop, and two females fled on foot, per the sheriff’s office.

They were discovered hiding in a trash can and taken into custody, said authorities.

The pair were identified as juvenile runaways and booked by the Department of Juvenile Justice.

Read More

The stolen car was reunited with its owner.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.