2 Prison Inmates Hit and Killed by Car While Picking Up Trash as Road Crew in Alabama

Two inmates housed in an Alabama prison were recently killed after they were hit by a vehicle while they were picking up trash along a highway as part of the road crew.
The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) said the Hamilton Community-based facility had an 11-man crew picking up trash on Highway 278 in Marion County when the two were struck.
ADOC identified the men as Ronnie Steven Cornelius, 30, and Colt Eugene Morris, 40. Both were wearing reflective vests and corrections officers were enforcing safety policies when the incident happened, ADOC spokeswoman Kelly Betts said, according to al.com.
Details of the crash have not been released to the media or public, al.com reported. State troopers are investigating the crash. The inmates’ emergency contacts have been notified, Betts said.
- Man Gets 12 Years in Prison for Killing Pregnant UK Soap Actress in 123 MPH Car Crash
- Wife of Father of Two Hit and Killed While Helping Ducks Cross Road Speaks Out
- Prison Transport Driver Gets 9 Years in Prison for Raping Inmate
- Turtle Crossing Road Causes Multi-Car Crash in Florida
- Alabama Inmate James Barber Executed After Controversy Over Lethal Injection
Cornelius was serving a 20-year sentence for robbery and Morris was serving a 30-year sentence for theft of property.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- TikTok Star ‘Mama Tot’ to White Boaters in Viral Dock Fight: ‘Ya’ll Got What Ya’ll Deserved’News
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech