2 Prison Inmates Hit and Killed by Car While Picking Up Trash as Road Crew in Alabama

Two inmates housed in an Alabama prison were recently killed after they were hit by a vehicle while they were picking up trash along a highway as part of the road crew.

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) said the Hamilton Community-based facility had an 11-man crew picking up trash on Highway 278 in Marion County when the two were struck.

ADOC identified the men as Ronnie Steven Cornelius, 30, and Colt Eugene Morris, 40. Both were wearing reflective vests and corrections officers were enforcing safety policies when the incident happened, ADOC spokeswoman Kelly Betts said, according to al.com.

Details of the crash have not been released to the media or public, al.com reported. State troopers are investigating the crash. The inmates’ emergency contacts have been notified, Betts said.

Cornelius was serving a 20-year sentence for robbery and Morris was serving a 30-year sentence for theft of property.