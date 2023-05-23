2 People Killed, 7 Injured After Building Collapses in Severe Storm

Two people have died, and seven others were rushed to the hospital after a building collapsed during severe storms north of Houston on Tuesday.

The people were working in a house in Conroe when it collapsed, a local ABC News affiliate reported. There was no further information on the workers’ condition Tuesday evening.

High winds also caused broken trees and downed power lines, according to reports. Residents in Montgomery County, which includes Conroe, were advised to avoid downed power lines and to assume that they are still electrified.

Conroe is located roughly 40 miles north of Houston.

The Huntsville Independent School District, north of Conroe, said in a Facebook post that the district would not be able to pick up or drop off students who live in the Forest Hills subdivisions, which have been damaged by the storms.

“Due to this afternoon's storm, there is too much damage in the Forest Hills subdivision for us to safely deliver students home," the district said. Parents were directed to pick up their children at the district transportation department.

Weather forecasters with the National Weather Service’s Houston/Galveston office said the complex of thunderstorms is expected to diminish by Wednesday morning.

“Additional shower/storms should be possible throughout the day on Wednesday as another midlevel shortwave passes overhead,” NWS Houston/Galveston forecasters said Tuesday afternoon.