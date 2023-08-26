2 Women Injured in Shooting During White Sox Game at Chicago Stadium

Two women were wounded Friday night in a shooting during a game between the White Sox and the Oakland Athletics in Chicago, police reported.

Three people appeared to be involved in the shooting, but only 2 were injured, according to initial reports on a police scanner.

"There's blood in the stands in Section 162 at White Sox Stadium Park," reported a voice on the scanner.

A 42-year-old woman sustained a graze wound to the stomach, and declined medical attention, police said.

The other, a 26-year-old woman, who was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, was "shot in the leg, [there's] supposedly a lot of blood," an officer reported on the scanner.

She was later listed in fair condition.

A third victim was struck by a bullet, but apparently uninjured, according to the officer on the scanner.

Shell casings were reportedly recovered on the scene.

It wasn't immediately clear what triggered the violence.

A police press briefing on the incident scheduled for later Friday night was cancelled.

The White Sox and stadium managers had not commented by late Friday.

One fan at the game told Chicago's ABC7 TV that he was sitting two rows behind the spot where the shooting occurred early in the game.

He couldn't hear gunshots because of the noise of the crowd. But he noticed a commotion and moments later saw a woman who appeared to be bleeding from her leg, he told ABC7, which reported that the shooting was in the left field bleachers.

The baseball fan said security ushered him and others to another section, and they were allowed to return to their seats some 45 minutes later.

The game was not interrupted, but a Vanilla Ice "I Love 90s Tour" concert scheduled at the stadium following the game was cancelled due to "technical difficulties," said a message flashed on the scoreboard in center field after the Sox lost to the Athletics (4-12) at Guaranteed Rate Field.

"Attention Fans. Due to technical issues, tonight's postgame concert has been canceled. We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your understanding," said the message.

"Fans holding on-field passes will receive a refund to the original purchaser's credit card," it added.

Rob Base and Tone Loc were slated to perform along with Vanilla Ice after the game.