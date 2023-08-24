2 Missing in Las Vegas Flash Flooding After Less Than 1 Inch of Rain in Desert City

At least two people are missing in the Las Vegas area after the remnants of Tropical Storm Hilary brought more flash flooding Wednesday.

The people were washed away after getting caught in the city's storm drainage canals and tunnels, KVVU-TV reported.

On Wednesday evening firefighters responded to a report that people had been trapped in rushing water in the runoff canals, according to KSNV-TV. One person was saved in that incident, while at least one other remains unaccounted for.



Because Las Vegas was built in the desert, even a relatively low amount of precipitation can have devastating effects on the city as the dry land struggles to absorb water.

A meteorologist with KVVU said 0.25 inch to 0.5 inch of rain quickly descended on the valley Wednesday evening, which likely led to the unexpected rushes of water.

Tropical Storm Hilary brought an estimated 0.75 to 1.5 inch of rain Friday and Saturday. The annual average rainfall is 4.19 inches.



Search and rescue teams, air units, and fire crews were still looking for missing residents as of Wednesday evening.

Officials in Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, shared videos of the nearby town of Mt. Charleston being pummeled with rushing water earlier this week.

Parts of the road had collapsed due to flooding in the wake of Tropical Storm Hilary, a storm that followed a highly unusual route into the Western U.S.



Thunderstorms are possible through Thursday evening as well.



Last week, a nonprofit organization called Vegas Stronger swept more than a dozen tunnels around the city to warn homeless residents of the impending flooding due to the historic tropical storm.

Tunnels are especially dangerous during flooding events, because they can funnel powerful gushes of runoff with little warning.