2 Killed When Small Plane Crashes at Southern California Airport

Two people died after a small one-engine plane crashed and caught fire at the Van Nuys Airport on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
“Fire crews quickly extinguished the flames, but, sadly, both occupants on board were found to be deceased,” the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a relase.
Aerial footage from KTLA’s Sky5 helicopter show the plane surrounded by a large amount of fire retardant. Video posted to the Citizen app showed a black plume of smoke rising from the airport.
Authorities have not identified the victims.
The Federal Aviation Authority said the aircraft was a single-engine CSA SportCruiser, but the cause of the crash remains unknown at this time.
Both the National Transportation Safety Board and FAA are investigating the incident.
