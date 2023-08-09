2 Juveniles Take Responsibility for Anti-LGBTQ+ Vandalism at Montana Church: Police

Two unidentified minors have allegedly taken responsibility for removing and destroying an LGBTQ+ Pride flag at a Montana Church, local police announced.
The United Christian Church in Miles City, Montana, called the police on July 31 after the Pride flag was destroyed and replaced with an American flag, the department said in a Facebook post.
The church’s marquee had also been plastered with a handmade paper sign quoting an Old Testament bible verse, which police said: “could be construed as being an anti-gay message.”
Both individuals who came forward allegedly admitting to the crimes at the church are juveniles, and their information will not be publicly released, the department said in an updated Facebook post on Monday.
- Montana Library Cancels LGBTQ+ Lecture, Says County ‘Overruled Us’
- Residents Flood Library With New Copies of LGBTQ Books Stolen by Anti-Pride Protestors
- Montana Man Receives 18-Year Sentence for Attempting to Kill All LGBTQ Residents in His Town
- Montana Senate Race May Jeopardize GOP’s Attempt to Take Back the Senate
- Uganda Doubles Down on Anti-Gay Law, Says it Will Stop LGBTQ Community ‘Recruiting Others’
- Top Louisiana Pediatrician Leaves State Over Anti-LGBTQ Laws, Says Actions Have ‘Ramifications’
It is unclear if the two minors will face any legal repercussions.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews