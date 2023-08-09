2 Juveniles Take Responsibility for Anti-LGBTQ+ Vandalism at Montana Church: Police - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | ‘They’re Going to Shoot Someone’: Michigan Republicans Warn of Civil War at Pool Party Fundraiser for Fake Electors

2 Juveniles Take Responsibility for Anti-LGBTQ+ Vandalism at Montana Church: Police

The church's Pride flag was destroyed and replaced with an American flag

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Norberto Cuenca/Getty ImagesNorberto Cuenca/Getty Images

Two unidentified minors have allegedly taken responsibility for removing and destroying an LGBTQ+ Pride flag at a Montana Church, local police announced.

The United Christian Church in Miles City, Montana, called the police on July 31 after the Pride flag was destroyed and replaced with an American flag, the department said in a Facebook post.

The church’s marquee had also been plastered with a handmade paper sign quoting an Old Testament bible verse, which police said: “could be construed as being an anti-gay message.”

Both individuals who came forward allegedly admitting to the crimes at the church are juveniles, and their information will not be publicly released, the department said in an updated Facebook post on Monday.

Read More

It is unclear if the two minors will face any legal repercussions.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.