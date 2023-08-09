2 Juveniles Take Responsibility for Anti-LGBTQ+ Vandalism at Montana Church: Police

Two unidentified minors have allegedly taken responsibility for removing and destroying an LGBTQ+ Pride flag at a Montana Church, local police announced.

The United Christian Church in Miles City, Montana, called the police on July 31 after the Pride flag was destroyed and replaced with an American flag, the department said in a Facebook post.

The church’s marquee had also been plastered with a handmade paper sign quoting an Old Testament bible verse, which police said: “could be construed as being an anti-gay message.”

Both individuals who came forward allegedly admitting to the crimes at the church are juveniles, and their information will not be publicly released, the department said in an updated Facebook post on Monday.

It is unclear if the two minors will face any legal repercussions.