2 Injured in Scary Moment When Bull Escapes Rodeo Arena in Utah

Two people were hurt last week when a raging bull escaped the rodeo arena during a county fair in Utah.

Video taken of the dramatic moment, obtained by local station FOX 13, shows the bull first bucking off its rider before it manages to ram a gate as it leaves the arena as cowboys were attempting to rope the animal.

Announcers can be heard asking for calm amid the audience's gasps.

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson tweeted Friday that the two hurt were her mother and brother.

"Despite being chased, knocked down & stepped on (bro’s foot) they miraculously escaped w/minor injuries. They’re pretty shaken (and I’m pretty pissed)," Henderson wrote.

"Imagine unexpectedly facing this animal in a dark parking lot," Henderson added.

There were no other injuries, FOX 13 reported.