2 Injured in Scary Moment When Bull Escapes Rodeo Arena in Utah - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

2 Injured in Scary Moment When Bull Escapes Rodeo Arena in Utah

'Imagine unexpectedly facing this animal in a dark parking lot,' Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson said

Published |Updated
Ryan Parker
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Two people were hurt last week when a raging bull escaped the rodeo arena during a county fair in Utah.

Video taken of the dramatic moment, obtained by local station FOX 13, shows the bull first bucking off its rider before it manages to ram a gate as it leaves the arena as cowboys were attempting to rope the animal.

Announcers can be heard asking for calm amid the audience's gasps.

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson tweeted Friday that the two hurt were her mother and brother.

Read More
Rodeo bull with clown in the back
Two people were hurt when a raging bull escaped the rodeo arena of a county fair in Utah.Getty Images

"Despite being chased, knocked down & stepped on (bro’s foot) they miraculously escaped w/minor injuries. They’re pretty shaken (and I’m pretty pissed)," Henderson wrote.

"Imagine unexpectedly facing this animal in a dark parking lot," Henderson added.

There were no other injuries, FOX 13 reported.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.