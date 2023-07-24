2 Hikers Found Dead in Nevada’s Valley of Fire State Park Amid Heatwave - The Messenger
2 Hikers Found Dead in Nevada’s Valley of Fire State Park Amid Heatwave

High temperatures in southern Nevada reached 114 degrees

Eli Walsh
Rock formations at the Valley of Fire, Nevada’s first and oldest State Park, near Las Vegas, Nevada. George Rose/Getty Images

Two hikers were found dead this weekend in a state park in southern Nevada, the Associated Press reported.

Nevada State Police conducted a wellness check for two unidentified women around 3 p.m. Saturday who didn’t finish their hike in Valley of Fire State Park.

The body of one of the women was found on a trail, while the other was found in a canyon, according to state police officials.

Other hikers reported seeing the women enter the trails in the morning and became concerned when they noticed the pair hadn’t returned, the AP reported.

While a cause of death of the two women was not provided, high temperatures in southern Nevada reached 114 degrees on Saturday.

The state park is roughly 65 miles northeast of Las Vegas.

