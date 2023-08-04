2 Dead, 2 Children Injured in New Jersey House Explosion - The Messenger
2 Dead, 2 Children Injured in New Jersey House Explosion

Crews have yet to recover everyone inside the home

Monique Merrill
A house explosion in Buena, New Jersey, killed two people and injured two children on Thursday as officials continue to search the rubble for two missing.

The cause of the explosion has yet to be determined, but Franklin Township Police Chief Matthew DeCesari told WABC investigators are treating it as a criminal case until more is known.

"In the residence was a two-and-a-half-year-old male, a three-and-a-half-year-old female and two adult males ages 52 and 73. At this point, two out of four individuals are still missing. We are working diligently to sift through that rubble and attempt to locate the other two individuals," DeCesari said at a press conference.

Both a 1-year-old girl and a 16-year-old girl were injured in the explosion and both were airlifted to a Philadelphia children's hospital.

The explosion, which occurred just after 10:30 a.m., was so large it caused car alarms in the area to go off, neighbors told the news station. 

"The house shook so much that I thought it was in the house," said Lydia Velazquez.

Aerial footage of the home showed charred walls reduced to piles of rubble. Officials estimated the cleanup will take several days and special equipment will be required.

Police are working with ATF to investigate the cause of the explosion.

