2 Alaskan Children Needed Medical Treatment After Park Slides Vandalized with Bear Spray

Two children recently required medical treatment after they were exposed to bear spray on a park slide in Alaska.

George Schaaf, a parks and recreation director in Juneau, told Alaska Public Media that the first incident was reported at Twin Lakes Park earlier this month, with a subsequent discovery of a can of bear spray nearby.

Schaaf said a child's parents told the city that they had "encountered some kind of irritant in one of the slides at the playground,” he told the outlet.

“When we sent a crew out there to take a look at it, it was pretty apparent that it was bear spray," he explained.

Despite cleaning the slide with dish soap, pressure washing, and scrubbing, the playground had to be closed again due to another child's injury.

According to the Washington Post, the Environmental Protection Agency says that bear spray can be "irritating to [the] nose and skin," and recommends avoiding any "contact with skin or clothing."

Schaaf told Alaska Public Media that the Twin Lakes Park slide might need replacement if it cannot be made safe for use.

Installing cameras in the playground has been considered in the past but was deemed impractical due to its design.