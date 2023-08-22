2 Alaskan Children Needed Medical Treatment After Park Slides Vandalized with Bear Spray - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

2 Alaskan Children Needed Medical Treatment After Park Slides Vandalized with Bear Spray

The Twin Lakes Park slide may need to be replaced

Published |Updated
Jason Hahn
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
The Environmental Protection Agency says that bear spray can be “irritating to [the] nose and skin,” and recommends avoiding any “contact with skin or clothing.”Getty Images

Two children recently required medical treatment after they were exposed to bear spray on a park slide in Alaska.

George Schaaf, a parks and recreation director in Juneau, told Alaska Public Media that the first incident was reported at Twin Lakes Park earlier this month, with a subsequent discovery of a can of bear spray nearby.

Schaaf said a child's parents told the city that they had "encountered some kind of irritant in one of the slides at the playground,” he told the outlet.

“When we sent a crew out there to take a look at it, it was pretty apparent that it was bear spray," he explained.

Despite cleaning the slide with dish soap, pressure washing, and scrubbing, the playground had to be closed again due to another child's injury.

According to the Washington Post, the Environmental Protection Agency says that bear spray can be "irritating to [the] nose and skin," and recommends avoiding any "contact with skin or clothing."

Schaaf told Alaska Public Media that the Twin Lakes Park slide might need replacement if it cannot be made safe for use.

Read More

Installing cameras in the playground has been considered in the past but was deemed impractical due to its design.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.