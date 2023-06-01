2.6 Earthquake Rattles Long Beach Area

A minor earthquake shook Southern California Wednesday evening.
The USGS measured the quake in the Long Beach area at a 2.6 magnitude.
It hit near Signal Hill with a depth of 2.85 miles.
There were nearly 1,000 reports of shaking — mostly described as 'light" and "weak" by people who contacted the USGS.
Read More
- 5.7 Earthquake Rattles Northern California
- Rare Earthquake Shakes NY Area
- Dead Whale Washes Ashore Long Island Beach, Ninth Found Along New York Tristate Area Since January
- California Runner Finds Invaluable Missing Mastodon Tooth on Beach
- Map Shows 5.5 Magnitude Earthquake Hit Just Off California Coastline
No damage or injuries were reported.
Another slightly stronger quake hit Northern California several hours later. The 3.4-magnitude quake hit just outside of Ferndale just before 2 a.m. local time.
There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in that earthquake either.
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- Jury Can’t Agree in Case of Man Accused of Stealing $9M in CryptoNews
- Uganda Doubles Down on Anti-Gay Law, Says it Will Stop LGBTQ Community ‘Recruiting Others’News
- New York Times in Turmoil Over Elizabeth Holmes Profile as Some Criticize Reporter for Being ‘Rolled’ by FraudsterNews
- US Hits Pause On Nuclear Cooperation with RussiaNews
- Motorcycle Gangs Are Robbing Tourists in Tijuana, Officials WarnNews
- North Korea Releases Rare Photos of Failed Satelite Launch AttemptNews
- San Francisco Jail Provides Inmates with Free Tablets in a Step Towards ReformNews
- Some Northern US Schools to Close or Dismiss Early Over Extreme Early June HeatNews
- 45 Bags of Human Remains Found in Mexico During Search for Group of Missing Young PeopleNews
- Suspected Serial LEGO Shoplifter Arrested Outside of TargetNews
- Where to Get Free Donuts on National Donut Day Anywhere in the USNews
- Illinois to Include Halal, Kosher Options in School Meals After Muslim Students Forced to Skip LunchNews