2.6 Earthquake Rattles Long Beach Area

A minor earthquake shook Southern California Wednesday evening.

The USGS measured the quake in the Long Beach area at a 2.6 magnitude.

It hit near Signal Hill with a depth of 2.85 miles.

There were nearly 1,000 reports of shaking — mostly described as 'light" and "weak" by people who contacted the USGS.

No damage or injuries were reported.

Another slightly stronger quake hit Northern California several hours later. The 3.4-magnitude quake hit just outside of Ferndale just before 2 a.m. local time.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in that earthquake either.