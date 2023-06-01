The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    2.6 Earthquake Rattles Long Beach Area

    Another quake hit Northern California hours later

    Published |Updated
    Luke Funk
    Long Beach earthquake (USGS) USGS

    A minor earthquake shook Southern California Wednesday evening.

    The USGS measured the quake in the Long Beach area at a 2.6 magnitude.

    It hit near Signal Hill with a depth of 2.85 miles.

    There were nearly 1,000 reports of shaking — mostly described as 'light" and "weak" by people who contacted the USGS.

    No damage or injuries were reported.

    Another slightly stronger quake hit Northern California several hours later.  The 3.4-magnitude quake hit just outside of Ferndale just before 2 a.m. local time.

    There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries in that earthquake either.

