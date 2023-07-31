$1M in Sports Cards Stolen From Dead Man’s Home; Among the Charged is a Probate Judge - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

$1M in Sports Cards Stolen From Dead Man’s Home; Among the Charged is a Probate Judge

A close friend of the deceased started taking items from his Rhode Island home before his death in 2021

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

Five people are facing charges connected with the theft of valuable sports cards and firearms from a dead man's home in Rhode Island, including the man's close friend and a probate judge.

The state's Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and the Rhode Island State Police announced the charges Friday, over two years after James Barbieri's passing.

The AG said that more than $1 million worth of sports cards were taken from the 71-year-old's Cranston home, along with firearms worth over $100,000, shortly before and after his death in April 2021.

Two days before his death, Sylvia Santilli, a close friend of Barbieri, started taking items from his home.

Read More

Santilli, 71, is one of five individuals charged in connection with the crime, alongside Luke Baughman,37, Jillian Chatelle,32, James Connors, 69 and Priscilla Facha DiMaio, 65.

On the day James Barbieri died, Jillian Chatelle and her boyfriend Luke Baughman allegedly investigated market rates online for sports cards in his collection.
On the day James Barbieri died, Jillian Chatelle and her boyfriend Luke Baughman allegedly investigated market rates online for sports cards in his collection.Getty Images

Court documents allege they then took the cards and other items from his home the following day, selling a portion of the collection and storing the rest to sell later.

James Connors was indicted for his alleged part in the selling of the firearms at his store in Johnston, R.I., as well as submitting false accounting documents and receipts in relation to the items when subpoenaed by Cranston Probate Court.

Priscilla Facha DiMaio, a probate judge in Johnston, is accused of filing false claims for an application for approval of fiduciary's and attorney's fees for work she claimed she had carried out for Barbieri's estate.

Barbieri did not have a will at the time of his death.

The indictment was unsealed on July 27, when Santilli, Chatelle and Connors were charged. Baughman will appear Monday and DiMaio Wednesday for their arraignments.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.