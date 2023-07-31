$1M in Sports Cards Stolen From Dead Man’s Home; Among the Charged is a Probate Judge
A close friend of the deceased started taking items from his Rhode Island home before his death in 2021
Five people are facing charges connected with the theft of valuable sports cards and firearms from a dead man's home in Rhode Island, including the man's close friend and a probate judge.
The state's Attorney General Peter F. Neronha and the Rhode Island State Police announced the charges Friday, over two years after James Barbieri's passing.
The AG said that more than $1 million worth of sports cards were taken from the 71-year-old's Cranston home, along with firearms worth over $100,000, shortly before and after his death in April 2021.
Two days before his death, Sylvia Santilli, a close friend of Barbieri, started taking items from his home.
Santilli, 71, is one of five individuals charged in connection with the crime, alongside Luke Baughman,37, Jillian Chatelle,32, James Connors, 69 and Priscilla Facha DiMaio, 65.
Court documents allege they then took the cards and other items from his home the following day, selling a portion of the collection and storing the rest to sell later.
James Connors was indicted for his alleged part in the selling of the firearms at his store in Johnston, R.I., as well as submitting false accounting documents and receipts in relation to the items when subpoenaed by Cranston Probate Court.
Priscilla Facha DiMaio, a probate judge in Johnston, is accused of filing false claims for an application for approval of fiduciary's and attorney's fees for work she claimed she had carried out for Barbieri's estate.
Barbieri did not have a will at the time of his death.
The indictment was unsealed on July 27, when Santilli, Chatelle and Connors were charged. Baughman will appear Monday and DiMaio Wednesday for their arraignments.
