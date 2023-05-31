High School for Sale on Zillow as 5-Bedroom Home, Asking $60K
Multiple bidders from across the country have already made offers above the asking price
Potential buyers from as far away as San Francisco and Austin have shown interest in purchasing a 1920s-era high school in rural Oklahoma currently listed as a single-family home for $60,000, according to the property's brokers.
The former school building, which has five bedrooms and four bathrooms across 17,400 square feet, has been used as a private residence for the last 20-plus years. It was previously outfitted with bathtubs, showers, and other amenities to make it suitable as a place to live.
The current owners also created intricate stenciling patterns by hand along many of the high school's floors and walls.
Cindy and Tim White, the married real estate agents who are brokering the sale of the property, said the owners recently moved to Kansas and came in one day asking for help after previous attempts to sell the school as a commercial property failed.
"We took them on as a labor of love," Tim White told The Messenger. "It's something that I thought we were crazy for taking on, but ever since we've done it, our phones have literally rung off the hook."
The current owners had tried to sell the school to different buyers years ago, who allegedly squatted in the space. It has sat vacant for several years, according to White.
The couple said a diverse array of potential buyers have shown interest in the property, including artists, musicians, and stage designers, and they have already received several offers above the initial asking price.
Although the listing says the property spans 1.7 acres, the Whites said that the school's ball field is also included, putting it closer to 4 acres.
"Where else can you get 17,000 square feet and three-and-a-half, four acres for $60,000," White said. "And a gym, and an auditorium."
The high school is located in Burbank, Oklahoma — once a booming oil town in the Osage Nation — which now has only around 125 residents, according to World Population Review.
The school closed its doors in 1968, according to The Oklahoman.
"The people that have called me from California and all over, they want to get out of those fast-paced areas," Cindy White said. "That's what's so appealing about this property."
The Whites think they've come upon a unique niche: Finding long-forgotten, abandoned properties and marketing them as private residences.
"We've thought about branching out and seeing if we can help out some of these other small towns that have these little, dilapidated high schools," Tim White said. "There might be a market out there for these, we've discovered."
