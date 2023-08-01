19-Year-Old Arrested After ‘Disturbing’ Killings of Several Animals in Pet Store - The Messenger
19-Year-Old Arrested After ‘Disturbing’ Killings of Several Animals in Pet Store

Police allege a suspect proceeded to break a parakeet’s neck and strangle a bunny, while another person acted as a 'lookout'

Tristan Balagtas
Authorities have arrested a 19-year-old man in connection with the deaths of several animals at an Oklahoma pet store.

Police were previously searching for a man and woman who they believe killed the animal at a Petland in Oklahoma City on July 13, KOCO-TV reported.

Christopher Brooks Jameson has been identified as the male suspect in the slayings, according to KFOR-TV.

He turned himself into authorities Saturday.

Jail records indicate he has been charged with cruelty to animals. It's unclear if he entered a plea to the charge.

Christopher Jameson
Jail records indicate Christopher Jameson has been charged with cruelty to animals.Oklahoma County Detention Center
Petland animal killing suspects
Police say the male also stole a hamster and guinea pig before leaving the store.Oklahoma City Police Department

According to court documents filed Friday, KOCO reported the female captured on surveillance footage called the police and identified herself as one of the people in connection with the incident.

She allegedly claimed she was unaware any animals were killed and has not been named a suspect.

Earlier this month, an influx of tips helped authorities identify the pair after they were captured on store surveillance footage, according to USA Today.

The two individuals reportedly played with a puppy prior to the alleged killings.

Police alleged that, afterward, Jameson proceeded to break a parakeet’s neck and strangle a bunny, while the female allegedly acted as a “lookout,” per KOCO.

Police said Jameson also stole a hamster and guinea pig before leaving the store.

The next day, an employee allegedly found the hamster fatally stomped in the parking lot, USA Today reported.

The guinea pig remains unaccounted for.

