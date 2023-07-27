19 Dogs Rescued From Iowa Hoarder’s Home

Nineteen dogs and puppies were rescued recently from the "filth" of an Iowa hoarder’s home, and are now on the road to recovery, according to a rescue group and a report.

The pooches were rescued by the Midlands Humane Society in Council Bluffs, according to local outlet WHO13, then turned over Tuesday to the Animal Rescue League of Iowa.

“They had clearly been living in filth for a long time,” the ARL wrote on its site. “Several were seriously matted — including a mama dog with three tiny puppies.”

The dogs were stained with urine and covered in fleas when they arrived, the ARL said. Many will need dental surgery, and one is missing an eye.

One of the 19 dogs rescued in Iowa. Animal Rescue League of Iowa

The now-former owner of the dogs, who was not publicly identified, has been cited by animal control officials in Council Bluffs, the Humane Society told WHO13. It was not immediately clear how the hoarding situation was uncovered.

ARL shaved off the dogs’ matted fur and bathed them, “making them comfortable for the first time in a long time, if not the first time in their lives,” the group said.

After the dogs are spayed and neutered, they will be put up for adoption to find their forever homes.