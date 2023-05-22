18 Men Try Breaking in to Burglarize the USPS in Chicago

More than a dozen people tried burglarizing a United States Post Office branch in Chicago early Monday morning.

NBC Chicago and ABC7 Chicago reported on the incident, which unfolded around 12:35 a.m. in the city's Loop neighborhood.

The reports indicate approximately 18 men broke in through the front door at the Thompson Center branch, and entered the building.

It was unclear Monday if the men made off with anything. Chicago Police could not be reached for confirmation Monday morning.

Photos and video from the scene apparently show smashed, broken glass on the front door of the post office.

No one is currently in custody. Officials continue to investigate.

The Messenger was unable to confirm whether federal authorities would be involved in the investigation.