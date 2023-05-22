The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    18 Men Try Breaking in to Burglarize the USPS in Chicago

    The break-in attempt occurred Monday morning at around 12:35 a.m.

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Getty Images

    More than a dozen people tried burglarizing a United States Post Office branch in Chicago early Monday morning.

    NBC Chicago and ABC7 Chicago reported on the incident, which unfolded around 12:35 a.m. in the city's Loop neighborhood.

    The reports indicate approximately 18 men broke in through the front door at the Thompson Center branch, and entered the building.

    It was unclear Monday if the men made off with anything. Chicago Police could not be reached for confirmation Monday morning.

    Read More

    Photos and video from the scene apparently show smashed, broken glass on the front door of the post office.

    No one is currently in custody. Officials continue to investigate.

    The Messenger was unable to confirm whether federal authorities would be involved in the investigation.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.