18 Fraternity Members Found Guilty in Hazing Death of Pledge in Belgium But Avoid Prison
Sanda Dia was forced to drink excessive amounts of alcohol and fish oil and sit in freezing water before he collapsed
Eighteen members of a college fraternity were found guilty in the death of a student during a hazing ritual, but will avoid prison sentences and instead do community service.
The incident took place in 2018 at the University of Antwerp in Belgium.
Sanda Dia died in a hospital after he end two other first-year students endured two days of vicious treatment as part of an initiation into the Reuzegom student fraternity.
Dia was forced to drink excessive amounts of alcohol and fish oil.
- Belgian Aid Worker Released in Prisoner Swap With Iran
- Mixed Bag of Religious Freedom Around the World, Says Report
- Oath Keeper Founder’s 18-Year Prison Sentence Scores 5.9 On The Messenger Scale
- Jan. 6 Rioter Who Put Foot on Desk in Pelosi’s Office to Be Sentenced
- A Warning For Congress About Earmarks From Someone Who Went to Prison For Them: ‘Be Very, Very, Very Careful’
He was also forced to sit in freezing water before he collapsed.
The students were found guilty for their role in the involuntary death of Dia and degrading treatment, but were acquitted of intentionally administering harmful substances resulting in death and willful neglect, the Associated Press reported.
The students were given sentences of 200-300 hours of community service and a 400 Euro fine each, AFP reported.
The prosecution had sought sentences of up to 50 months in prison for some of them.
The high salt content in the fish oil was an important element in Dia’s death and the court ruled that the students could not have known about the potentially fatal impact on the freshman.
A lawyer for Dia's family said they felt both "relief" and "frustration" after the court case.
During the trial, the victim's father, Ousmane Dia, reportedly said that putting the culprits in prison would not give him back his son.
There were allegations that Dia, who was Black, was treated more harshly because of his race.
Fraternity members were found to have worn robes similar to those of the Ku Klux Klan and also reportedly compared Dia to a monkey, according to the Brussels Times.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Police Say ‘No Evidence’ Connects Bryan Kohberger to Pennsylvania Woman’s DeathNews
- Tina Turner Marks 10th ‘We are the World’ Contributor to DieNews
- Air Force Veteran Set for $26K Settlement After Filming 2020 George Floyd ProtestNews
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News
- Flyers Spouting White Supremacist Views Plastered All Over Philadelphia NeighborhoodNews
- State Farm Pushed ‘Wildfire Safety’ Tips Day Before Halting Sales For California CoverageNews