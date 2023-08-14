17-Year-Old Girl Missing Since Early July Found Dead in Ravine in California State Park
Katherine Schneider's mother announced her daughter's body had been found after she left home July 5
A California teen who vanished in early July was found dead in a ravine in a state park, her family confirmed Sunday.
Katherine Schneider disappeared from her Saratoga, California, home on July 5, according to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.
The 17-year-old left behind her belongings and drove away in her white Honda Accord “without informing us of her plans,” Katherine’s mother, Nola Schneider, wrote in a July 23 Instagram post, pleading for help in locating her missing daughter.
The teen’s unoccupied, crashed car was recovered by deputies near Castle Rock State Park in Los Gatos, California—south of San Jose—on Aug. 7, CBS News reported.
On Sunday, Schneider confirmed Katherine’s remains were found in a ravine within the vicinity of her vehicle.
“It's with heavy hearts that we must announce the devastating news that our beloved Katie Schneider has passed away in a car accident,” Schneider announced on social media, citing the sheriff’s office.
“At this time, the circumstances surrounding the heartbreaking incident are still under investigation.”
“It is hard to put into words how much Katie will be missed,” the post continued. “Katie was a bright light that brought emotional vibrancy to our everyday lives. She radiated authenticity, thoughtfulness, a great sense of humor, and an unyielding determination. She taught us all how to live our biggest life without reservation.”
It’s unclear where Katherine was headed when she left home last month.
The sheriff’s office did not immediately respond to The Messenger’s request for comment.
The investigation remains ongoing.
