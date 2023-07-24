17-Year-Old Girl Killed in Boat Crash on Cape Cod: ‘Sadie Was Genuine and Effortlessly Kind’ - The Messenger
17-Year-Old Girl Killed in Boat Crash on Cape Cod: ‘Sadie Was Genuine and Effortlessly Kind’

A total of six people were on the boat, the surviving five were treated at Cape Cod Hospital

Published
Ryan Parker
A 17-year-old girl was killed in a boat crash Friday night off the coast of Cape Cod.

A teen was killed and multiple others injured when a boat crashed into a jetty Friday night off the coast of Cape Cod.

Sadie Mauro, 17, died in the crash, which occurred around 9 p.m. local time in Sesuit Harbor, NBC10 Boston reported. A total of six people were on the boat, the surviving five were treated at Cape Cod Hospital.

"Our school community is devastated and heartbroken," John Smith, principal of Dover-Sherborn High School, said in an email to parents identifying Mauro as the fatality, per NBC 10.

"She had such a strong sense of self and had a love for adventure and anything outdoors," he added of the stand-out young woman. "A hardworking student and great athlete, Sadie was genuine and effortlessly kind."

Mauro's body was recovered from the water in a search-and-rescue operation a few hours after the crash, the station reported.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

