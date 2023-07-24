17-Year-Old Girl Killed in Boat Crash on Cape Cod: ‘Sadie Was Genuine and Effortlessly Kind’

A teen was killed and multiple others injured when a boat crashed into a jetty Friday night off the coast of Cape Cod.
Sadie Mauro, 17, died in the crash, which occurred around 9 p.m. local time in Sesuit Harbor, NBC10 Boston reported. A total of six people were on the boat, the surviving five were treated at Cape Cod Hospital.
"Our school community is devastated and heartbroken," John Smith, principal of Dover-Sherborn High School, said in an email to parents identifying Mauro as the fatality, per NBC 10.
"She had such a strong sense of self and had a love for adventure and anything outdoors," he added of the stand-out young woman. "A hardworking student and great athlete, Sadie was genuine and effortlessly kind."
- Boat Crashes into Lake of the Ozarks Home, Injuring 8 and Causing ‘Extensive Damage’
- Georgia Boy, 12, Dies in River Boat Accident Over Father’s Day Weekend
- Passengers’ Attempts to Alert Wedding Attendees Failed in Fatal Nigerian Boat Crash
- Arizona Mom Accidentally Amputates 6-Year-Old Daughter’s Leg With Boat Propeller
- Boat Pilot Charged in Italian Crash Killing ‘Harry Potter’ Publishing Exec Tests Positive for Drugs, Alcohol
Mauro's body was recovered from the water in a search-and-rescue operation a few hours after the crash, the station reported.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Woman Suffers ‘Major Injury’ in Apparent Shark Attack at Rockaway Beach in NYCNews
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews