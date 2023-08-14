Scottish Elementary School Welcomes 17 Sets of Twins, Just Shy of Current Record

Seventeen sets of twins will start classes at schools in Inverclyde, Scotland on Friday.

The community has self-named the school district “Twinverclyde” as this is the second-largest number of twins on record for the local authority.

The region has an average of 13 sets of twins per year, and in 2015, the record number of twins was broken at 19 sets of twins.

Twins about to start the new school year in Inverclyde attend a group photograph at St Patrick’s Primary on August 11, 2023 in Greenock, Scotland. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

This year’s class will push the number of total sets of twins to 147 since 2013. The community welcomed 15 sets of twins in 2021 and 12 the following year.

“It has become an annual tradition in Inverclyde, or Twinverclyde as we’ve become known, to welcome our twins into primary one,” , the deputy provost of Inverclyde said.

Aragowan and St. Patrick’s are the two primary schools taking the most sets of twins this school year. Both schools are welcoming three sets of twins into their primary one classes.