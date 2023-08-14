Scottish Elementary School Welcomes 17 Sets of Twins, Just Shy of Current Record
Inverclyde is notorious for its schools having record amounts of twins
Seventeen sets of twins will start classes at schools in Inverclyde, Scotland on Friday.
The community has self-named the school district “Twinverclyde” as this is the second-largest number of twins on record for the local authority.
The region has an average of 13 sets of twins per year, and in 2015, the record number of twins was broken at 19 sets of twins.
This year’s class will push the number of total sets of twins to 147 since 2013. The community welcomed 15 sets of twins in 2021 and 12 the following year.
“It has become an annual tradition in Inverclyde, or Twinverclyde as we’ve become known, to welcome our twins into primary one,” , the deputy provost of Inverclyde said.
Aragowan and St. Patrick’s are the two primary schools taking the most sets of twins this school year. Both schools are welcoming three sets of twins into their primary one classes.
