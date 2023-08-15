16-Year-Old Kentucky High School Football Player Shot and Killed; Suspect, 40, Arrested

Authorities arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly Sunday morning shooting of a 16-year-old Kentucky high school football player.
Timothy Stone, 40, was charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of the teen, according to Kentucky State Police.
The Owen County coroner identified the victim as Bryce Stewart, a standout Carroll County High school student-athlete in Owenton, Kentucky, according to local news station WXIX-TV.
- High School Football Player Dies After Jumping into Water, Getting Caught in Current
- New Details Emerge in Case of Kentucky High School Teacher Charged With Slew of Alleged Sex Crimes
- High School Football Player Who Collapsed and Died During Practice Has Organs Donated to Three People
- Father of University of Georgia Football Player Who Died in Crash Sues School
- Mother and Daughter Arrested After Teenage High School Student Was Discovered to Be 28 Years Old
- High School Football Coach with 8 Championships Tackles Cannabis Delivery
Bryce, who was also a CCHS cheerleader and an officer in the Future Farmers of America, would have started his junior year on Wednesday, per the school district.
“It is difficult to process and cope with the loss of such a young, vital life,” Carroll County Schools Superintendent Casey Jaynes said in a statement shared on Facebook. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with this young man’s family.”
The motive of the shooting remains under investigation.
It’s unclear if Stone entered a plea to the charge or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been organized to help offset Bryce's funeral costs.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Thousands Lose Power After Ad Stapled to Utility Pole Sparks OutageNews
- Russia Raises Key Interest Rate to 12% as Ukraine War and Sanctions Take a TollBusiness
- Squatter Standoff Leads to Two Overdose Deaths in Georgia HomeNews
- Teen Fleeing From Cops Because He Didn’t Have Auto Insurance Kills Pregnant Mother After Running Red LightNews
- North Korea’s Kim Jong Un Declares Women Can No Longer Wear ShortsNews
- Former FBI Spy Catcher Set to Plead Guilty to Secretly Working for Putin AllyNews
- Video Catches Fleet of Self-Driving Cars Devolving into Chaos near Outside Lands Music FestivalNews
- Florida School Bus Driver Drops 4-Year-Old Off at Wrong Stop Miles From HomeNews
- NASA Reveals What the ‘?’ in Viral Webb Telescope Image Really ShowsTech
- LG’s Making Its Appliances Way More Accessible to Those With DisabilitiesTech
- Moscow and Pyongyang Vow Stronger Ties as Joe Biden Preps for Summit with Japanese and South Korean LeadersNews
- Ambulance Stealing Joyrider Says He Has ‘No Recollection’ of Hitting Pedestrian, Ramming Multiple CarsNews