16-Year-Old Kentucky High School Football Player Shot and Killed; Suspect, 40, Arrested

Authorities arrested a suspect in connection with the deadly Sunday morning shooting of a 16-year-old Kentucky high school football player.

Timothy Stone, 40, was charged with second-degree manslaughter in connection with the fatal shooting of the teen, according to Kentucky State Police.

The Owen County coroner identified the victim as Bryce Stewart, a standout Carroll County High school student-athlete in Owenton, Kentucky, according to local news station WXIX-TV.

Suspect Timothy Stone, 40. Kentucky State Police

Bryce, who was also a CCHS cheerleader and an officer in the Future Farmers of America, would have started his junior year on Wednesday, per the school district.

“It is difficult to process and cope with the loss of such a young, vital life,” Carroll County Schools Superintendent Casey Jaynes said in a statement shared on Facebook. “Our heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with this young man’s family.”

The motive of the shooting remains under investigation.

It’s unclear if Stone entered a plea to the charge or retained an attorney to comment on his behalf.

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe has been organized to help offset Bryce's funeral costs.