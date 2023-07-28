16-Year-Old Girl Hit by Stray Bullet After Argument Breaks Out on NYC Street: Police

A 16-year-old girl was injured by a stray bullet when gunfire erupted on a New York City street late Thursday, according to authorities.
The incident began in Brooklyn’s East Flatbush neighborhood around 11:55 PM, when a group of men became embroiled in a dispute with another man, police said.
One man from the group drew a gun and opened fire, hitting the male victim, aged 29, in the abdomen and left leg — and the teen bystander in the buttocks, officials reported.
The male victim managed to reach a local hospital independently, while first responders rushed the teen to another area hospital, according to officials.
Both victims are expected to survive.
As of Friday afternoon, no arrest had been made in connection with the case.
This double shooting occurred despite significant efforts by the NYPD to curb gun violence in the city.
Through July 23, the most recent date for which department statistics were available, New York City had recorded 565 shooting incidents for the year, marking a decline of 27% compared to the same date in 2022.
