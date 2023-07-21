16 People, Including 13 Children, Hospitalized After Crash in Indianapolis - The Messenger
16 People, Including 13 Children, Hospitalized After Crash in Indianapolis

Four other children involved in the crash were treated and released to their parents at the scene

Scott McDonald
The Indianapolis Fire Department reported Friday that a collision between a day-care van and a sports utility vehicle at an intersection sent 16 people to the hospital, including three adults and 13 children.

Four other children were checked and treated at the scene and released to their parents, the department said.

No one was trapped in any of the vehicles.


Officials later announced that everyone in both vehicles had been wearing their seat belts or were secured in a car seats, and injuries were minor, Associated Press reported.

The children in the van were 10 months to 9-years-old.

Indianapolis Fire Department
Intersection of E Washington St and Washington Pointe Dr

The collision happened at the intersection of E. Washington St. and Washington Pointe Dr. on the east side of Indianapolis proper.

Indianapolis Fire Department
Intersection of E Washington St and Washington Pointe Dr

