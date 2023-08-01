16 Arrested During Prostitution Sting in Southern California

Law enforcement officials in Southern California recently arrested more than a dozen people in a sting operation on a prostitution ring, according to the Claremont Police Department.
Claremont police, the Monterey Park Police Department, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and Claremont Motel 6 coordinated the sting on July 28 after Claremont police received multiple reports from residents, adjacent business owners and bystanders about prostitution near the motel.
Seven undercover officers posed as sex workers at the motel and solicited 16 people who allegedly attempted to pay for sexual acts, according to a release by the Claremont Police Department.
Most of the arrestees were from Los Angeles County, while one was from Fort Wayne, Indiana, according to the Claremont police.
All 16 were booked and released with citations and will be required to appear in Pomona Superior Court at a future date.
