15-Year-Old Suspect Shot While Trying to Allegedly Carjack Off-Duty Police Officer - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Mark Meadows Spends His Day on the Witness Stand in Federal Court Bid to Yank Fani Willis’ Charges Out of Georgia’s Jurisdiction

15-Year-Old Suspect Shot While Trying to Allegedly Carjack Off-Duty Police Officer

The officer was placed on administrative leave

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A teenager was shot by an off-duty police officer in Baltimore, Maryland, after allegedly attempting to carjack the officer’s car.

Shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, a car pulled beside the off-duty police officer’s parked car, according to a release from the Baltimore Police Department.

The 15-year-old suspect then got out of the vehicle, brandished a gun and attempted to carjack the officer’s vehicle. The officer then pulled out his off-duty weapon and shot at the suspect, police said. 

Baltimore city police logo on a shirt on August 5, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Baltimore city police logo on a shirt on August 5, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

The teenager got back into their car and fled, abandoning the car about half a mile away from the scene. When police recovered the car, they determined it was stolen the previous day.

At around 7:45 a.m., police responded to a “report of a shooting” and found the 15-year-old suspect with a graze wound. He allegedly admitted to being involved in the armed carjacking and said he had been shot during the incident. He was arrested and taken to Juvenile Booking.

The off-duty police officer has been placed on administrative leave while the department investigates the incident, police said.

Read More
The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.