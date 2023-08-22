15-Year-Old Suspect Shot While Trying to Allegedly Carjack Off-Duty Police Officer
The officer was placed on administrative leave
A teenager was shot by an off-duty police officer in Baltimore, Maryland, after allegedly attempting to carjack the officer’s car.
Shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, a car pulled beside the off-duty police officer’s parked car, according to a release from the Baltimore Police Department.
The 15-year-old suspect then got out of the vehicle, brandished a gun and attempted to carjack the officer’s vehicle. The officer then pulled out his off-duty weapon and shot at the suspect, police said.
The teenager got back into their car and fled, abandoning the car about half a mile away from the scene. When police recovered the car, they determined it was stolen the previous day.
At around 7:45 a.m., police responded to a “report of a shooting” and found the 15-year-old suspect with a graze wound. He allegedly admitted to being involved in the armed carjacking and said he had been shot during the incident. He was arrested and taken to Juvenile Booking.
The off-duty police officer has been placed on administrative leave while the department investigates the incident, police said.
