15-Year-Old Struck and Killed Riding Bike to First Day of School

A 15-year-old boy in Texas was struck and killed by a driver as he rode his bicycle to school for the first day of classes on Wednesday.
Landon Bourque, a sophomore student at Heritage High School in Frisco, was heading to the school around 5 a.m. for an early morning practice or workout, according to FOX 4.
McKinney police said in a statement the teen was attempting to cross Independence Parkway at the George Washington Drive intersection when he was hit.
The driver of the vehicle stopped to help, but the boy did not survive, authorities said. The crash remained under investigation later Wednesday.
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike Trail
- 14-Year-Old Spray-Painting Seattle Building Struck, Killed by Monorail: Police
- Utah Bicyclist Killed After Being Struck by Falling Tree Due to High Winds
- 6-Year-Old Boy Dies Weeks After Being Struck by Same Lightning That Killed His Dad
- Rising Star of USA Cycling Struck and Killed by Car
- Gavin Newsom’s Wife Reveals She Killed Her Sister 40 Years Ago in a Golf Cart Accident
"Landon was a beloved member of the campus community," a spokeswoman for the Frisco Independent School District told USA Today in a statement. "His loss will be felt by the Coyote family and our thoughts go out to the Bourque family and loved ones."
Classmates said Bourque was outgoing and had a good sense of humor.
"He was always trying to be happy," Nolan Swyers told FOX 4. "Always trying to lighten the mood."
Hayven Clark, a friend of Bourque's, told the news station those who visited a memorial for Bourque near the crash site shared their favorite memories of the late teen.
Bourque had an "amazing personality," Clark said.
"He always enjoyed making jokes and we made jokes out of him all the time and he never took it offensively."
Counselors were available to students at the high school on Wednesday, according to FOX 4.
"It's a tragedy, and we still don't have all the details," said Frisco ISD Superintendent MIke Waldrip. "But everybody feels this, certainly the family is dealing with such a tragic loss, so certainly our hearts and our thoughts and prayers go out to them."
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News
- Did Ex-Goldman CEO Blankfein Offer to Ride to the Troubled Firm’s Rescue? Well, NoNews
- Developer Builds $1.5 Million Home on Lot That Was Never Sold to Him by the LandownerNews
- Jaws II: Shark Sighting Evacuates NYC Waters Days After First Attack in 70 YearsNews
- Snake in a Toilet: Slithering Visitor to Arizona Home Camps Out Where Homeowner Least Expects ItNews