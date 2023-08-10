15-Year-Old Struck and Killed Riding Bike to First Day of School

A 15-year-old boy in Texas was struck and killed by a driver as he rode his bicycle to school for the first day of classes on Wednesday.

Landon Bourque, a sophomore student at Heritage High School in Frisco, was heading to the school around 5 a.m. for an early morning practice or workout, according to FOX 4.

McKinney police said in a statement the teen was attempting to cross Independence Parkway at the George Washington Drive intersection when he was hit.

The driver of the vehicle stopped to help, but the boy did not survive, authorities said. The crash remained under investigation later Wednesday.

"Landon was a beloved member of the campus community," a spokeswoman for the Frisco Independent School District told USA Today in a statement. "His loss will be felt by the Coyote family and our thoughts go out to the Bourque family and loved ones."

Classmates said Bourque was outgoing and had a good sense of humor.

"He was always trying to be happy," Nolan Swyers told FOX 4. "Always trying to lighten the mood."

Hayven Clark, a friend of Bourque's, told the news station those who visited a memorial for Bourque near the crash site shared their favorite memories of the late teen.

Bourque had an "amazing personality," Clark said.

"He always enjoyed making jokes and we made jokes out of him all the time and he never took it offensively."

Counselors were available to students at the high school on Wednesday, according to FOX 4.

"It's a tragedy, and we still don't have all the details," said Frisco ISD Superintendent MIke Waldrip. "But everybody feels this, certainly the family is dealing with such a tragic loss, so certainly our hearts and our thoughts and prayers go out to them."