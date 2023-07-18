15-Year-Old NYC Boy Shot in Back During Argument Dies a Day Later: ‘An Irreplaceable Loss’ - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

15-Year-Old NYC Boy Shot in Back During Argument Dies a Day Later: ‘An Irreplaceable Loss’

'The culprit must pay,' a relative of the teen said

Published |Updated
Tristan Balagtas
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

The teen shot in the back during an argument on the streets of New York City Monday has died.

According to the New York Daily News, 15-year-old martial artist Foridun Mavlonov succumbed to his injuries at a hospital Tuesday after a shooting on 62nd Street in Bensonhurt, Brooklyn.

Police said it’s unclear if Foridun was the intended target.

He was with a group of teens when one of them got into a disagreement with the 17-year-old gunman before shots were fired, the outlet reports.

Read More

“My brother passed away,” Foridun’s unidentified sister said through tears, the Daily News reports.

Foridun Mavlonov
Foridun Mavlonov, 15, succumbed to his injuries at a hospital Tuesday after being shot on Monday.Family Photo

Police said a manhunt is underway for the suspect who fled.

“The culprit must pay,” Ayat Jorayer, Foridun’s relative said, per the outlet. “This is an irreplaceable loss. This is why he must, he absolutely must, be brought to justice.”

Jorayer described the teen as “Very strong, very smart, very resourceful.”

“He dreamed of becoming a great athlete, a champion. ... He didn’t have enemies. A very calm boy,” she added. 

“Our family is very shaken up,” she explained. “Today we lost our dear boy. We really want people to see, for people to know, so that justice can be sought for this scary, shattering loss.”

Witnesses told WABC-TV a group of teenagers were gathered outside before a series of gunshots rang out. 

Residents told the station they were shocked and disturbed by the shooting in an area described as full of young families and small businesses.

Police are searching for the teen male suspect last seen wearing a gray sweater, black or red sweatpants and gray sneakers.

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.