15-Year-Old NYC Boy Shot in Back During Argument Dies a Day Later: ‘An Irreplaceable Loss’
'The culprit must pay,' a relative of the teen said
The teen shot in the back during an argument on the streets of New York City Monday has died.
According to the New York Daily News, 15-year-old martial artist Foridun Mavlonov succumbed to his injuries at a hospital Tuesday after a shooting on 62nd Street in Bensonhurt, Brooklyn.
Police said it’s unclear if Foridun was the intended target.
He was with a group of teens when one of them got into a disagreement with the 17-year-old gunman before shots were fired, the outlet reports.
“My brother passed away,” Foridun’s unidentified sister said through tears, the Daily News reports.
Police said a manhunt is underway for the suspect who fled.
“The culprit must pay,” Ayat Jorayer, Foridun’s relative said, per the outlet. “This is an irreplaceable loss. This is why he must, he absolutely must, be brought to justice.”
Jorayer described the teen as “Very strong, very smart, very resourceful.”
“He dreamed of becoming a great athlete, a champion. ... He didn’t have enemies. A very calm boy,” she added.
“Our family is very shaken up,” she explained. “Today we lost our dear boy. We really want people to see, for people to know, so that justice can be sought for this scary, shattering loss.”
Witnesses told WABC-TV a group of teenagers were gathered outside before a series of gunshots rang out.
Residents told the station they were shocked and disturbed by the shooting in an area described as full of young families and small businesses.
Police are searching for the teen male suspect last seen wearing a gray sweater, black or red sweatpants and gray sneakers.
