15-Year-Old Charged With Murder in Stabbing Death of 17-Year-Old Inside Convenience Store

A Massachusetts teen has been charged as an adult after he allegedly stabbed a 17-year-old boy to death during a fight at a convenience store on Tuesday night.

Iram Allen Jr., 15, of Lynn, pleaded not guilty to the murder of Daniel Marquez Santeliz, also of Lynn, in Lynn District Court on Wednesday, the Essex County District Attorney's office said in a statement.

A judge ordered Allen held without bail.

Prosecutors say Marquez Santeliz was stabbed inside the Alpha Convenience Store, at 1 Freeman Square, around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Storeowner Maksedur Khan told local station WCVB a group of teens began fighting in the shop, and one of them allegedly pulled a knife.

"They know each other. They just came in, and then they started punching each other," he said.

Santeliz was stabbed in the abdomen and ran out of the store, while the other teenagers ran in the opposite direction, Khan told the news station.

According to prosecutors, Marquez Santeliz was brought to a nearby fire station soon after the alleged attack. From there, he was brought to Salem Hospital, where he died from his injuries, officials said.

Another teen was also arrested and charged with possession of a dangerous weapon, but authorities have not publicly identified him because of his age, prosecutors said. He was released to his parents and was expected to be arraigned separately from Allen on Wednesday.

Allen is due back in court on Sept. 30.

"My heart breaks for the family of the victim we lost tonight and for our community at this senseless act of violence," Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson said in a statement posted on social media later Tuesday night.

The mayor said the city stands ready to support the slain teen's family.

"Our students starting a new school year in a few weeks should know that their safety is of primary concern to all of us," Nicholson said. "I join the entire city in mourning the loss of this young person and in our resolve against all forms of violence."