15-Year-Old Boy in Critical Condition After Being Shot in the Back During Argument on NYC Street
Witnesses said a group of teenagers were gathered outside before a series of gunshots rang out
A teen boy is in critical condition following an alleged argument-turned-shooting on the streets of New York City.
According to WABC-TV, police said a 15-year-old victim was shot in the back Monday afternoon after an apparent disagreement on 62nd Street in Brooklyn.
Witnesses told the outlet a group of teenagers were gathered outside before a series of gunshots rang out.
The teens scattered while the gunshot victim collapsed.
No arrests have been made.
Residents told the station they were shocked and disturbed by the shooting in an area described as full of young families and small businesses.
Police are searching for a male suspect last seen wearing a gray sweater, black or red sweatpants and gray sneakers.
No additional information was released. The investigation is ongoing.
