14th-Century PTO Request Identified as Belonging to ‘Father of English Literature’

Geoffrey Chaucer, author of The Canterbury Tales, penned a note asking for time off when he was a civil servant - the only surviving handwriting from the author considered the father of English literature, according to a report.

The 14th-century request for a leave of absence from his job as the controller of the London Wool Quay has long been linked with Chaucer but was always assumed to be written by a clerk on his behalf.

Now a Canadian professor said he believes it was actually written by Chaucer and submitted by him directly for King Richard II's approval, the Guardian reported.

“This would be the only known example of his hand,” Richard Green, a professor emeritus at the Ohio State University, said.

Having an actual example of Chaucer's handwriting raises the tantalizing possibility that other documents written by the Canterbury Tales scribe will be discovered, Green said.

“There are still lots of public records from the middle ages that haven’t been looked at. My hope is that, if we identify the hand, then it might be recognized in other documents," Green said.

The bureaucratic document -- bearing the name "Geffray Chaucer," the spelling he used on his own seal -- is part of the National Archives but Green said it has never been recognized for what it is.

He said that's “partly because of Victorian snobbishness” about its informal nature, “which is short, simply worded, and carelessly written.”

“The real question is why would anyone else write it? … It’s been, for a long time, an assumption that [a] superior gentleman who wouldn’t have written like an ordinary scribe," Green questioned.

"The Victorians dismissed it as not being likely to be in his hand – and people have just followed them ever since,” he added.

Chaucer was the king's controller between 1374 and 1386, overseeing the payment of duty on exported and imported wool and other goods, according to the Guardian.

The application, on a small piece of parchment, was written by hand in French, the main bureaucratic language of the day.

It sought permission to appoint a proxy to perform the duties of the post while Chaucer was out of the office.

Green said Chaucer had no clerical staff and was expected to record his own documents.

“Employing a professional scrivener for such a document would be like hiring a lawyer to write an inter-office memo," he said.

Green will outline his research this month in the Chaucer Review, which is published by Pennsylvania State University.

“The cumulative evidence is conclusive. Chaucer may well have known in advance that his request for leave of absence would be granted, but he was still obliged to go through a formal process that required him to draft his petition in writing, get the chamberlain to confirm that the king had approved it, and then have it sent over to Chancery to receive official authorization," Green writes.

“There is every indication that [this] represents the actual document that he submitted, and that he wrote it in his own hand," he continued.