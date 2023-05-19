1,400-Lb. Great White Shark Spotted Off North Carolina Coast

A massive great white shark weighing more than 1,400 pounds was detected off the North Carolina coast near the Outer Banks on Thursday - one of a number of ocean behemoths swimming in the Atlantic.

The male shark, measuring 13-feet-3 inches and weighing 1,437 pounds, pinged in the waters off the state at about 8:10 p.m. Thursday, according to ocean research organization OCEARCH.

The apex predator, named Breton after Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, where the shark was first tagged, has been cruising along the eastern.

Since being tagged, Breton has traveled as far north as the Gulf of St. Lawrence, south to Florida and east into the Atlantic.

Credit: R. Snow/OCEARCH

According to OCEARCH, many great whites gather in the waters around the Outer Banks in North Carolina in late spring before heading north for the summer.

"From April to June each year, both male and female sharks can be found in this area in significant numbers, likely taking advantage of the ample food supply to fuel their migration to summer feeding grounds," the organization said on its website.

Breton isn't the only great white lurking in the Atlantic off the east coast.

Mahone, a 13-feet-7-inch 1,701-pound great white, is farther east in the ocean off Virginia, Anne Bonny, a nine-foot, 423-pound female is off North Carolina, and Ironbound, a 12-foot-4-inch, 1,189-pound male pinged off the South Carolina coast on Thursday.