    14-Year-Old Steals School Bus, Attempts to Run Someone Over at Gas Station

    The teen allegedly took a yellow school bus on a joy ride through Nashville.

    Published |Updated
    Nick Gallagher
    Metro Nashville Police Department

    A Nashville teenager was arrested over the weekend for stealing a school bus, driving it across town, and reportedly attempting to hit someone at a gas station.

    The 14-year-old, who hasn't been publicly named due to his age, allegedly took the bus from Kipp College Prep, drove through West Nashville, and hit a fuel pump before heading out onto the highway.

    He struck a vehicle as he drove along I-40 at speeds up to 65 mph.

    Metro Nashville Police pursued the bus and released a spike strip to stop it. As they approached the driver, he attempted to turn around in the middle of the Interstate. The pursuit ended when police busted out the glass of the bus door and used a taser to apprehend the teen.

    The suspect has been charged with vehicle theft, aggravated assault, and evading arrest, among other counts, and is currently being held in juvenile detention.

