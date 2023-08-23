14-Year-Old Makes a Lucky Catch While Fishing: A Wallet With $2,000 Inside

A Minnesota teen thought he'd caught a giant fish while vacationing with his family days before the start of his freshman year of high school, local station WDAY-TV reported.
But when Connor Halsa, 14, reeled in his catch on Lake of the Woods along the northern tip of Minnesota, he realized it was not a fish but instead a wallet stuffed with cash.
“My cousin Brandon... he opened the wallet up, and he … said some words that you probably shouldn’t say," Connor recalled. "And then he said there was some money in it, and he showed everyone, and then we took the money out and placed it all on the dashboard to let it dry off."
The family later counted up the cash, which totaled $2,000. They quickly agreed that they should try to return the money to its original owner.
Conner and his dad used a moss-strewn business card to locate Jim Denney, a farmer in Iowa.
Denney said he was fishing on the lake a year ago when a sudden current knocked his wallet out of his back pocket. He had no idea it was missing until he was set to pay the bill for his stay at a nearby resort.
“They had to kind of float me the money for the whole deal,” he told WDAY. “Was the suckiest feeling I have ever been. I didn’t have a penny on me.”
The lake spans about 1 million acres, while the billfold was roughly the size of a deck of cards.
Denney visited Connor and his family in Moorhead, Minnesota, and suggested that the teen keep the money for himself. Connor insisted on returning it, so Denney instead gave him a custom-made cooler — then took the teen's family out for dinner.
“I would take Connor for a grandson any day, and I would fight for him any day,” he said.
- 5 Victims of Alaska Fishing Boat Crash Identified: ‘Really Devastating’
- Online ‘Fish Doorbell’ Lets Internet Users Help Fish Navigate Real Waterway
- 14-year-old Black Belt Graduates High School in Texas
- Game Warden Busts Person Using Handgun to Catch Fish
- Multinational Search Effort Underway After Chinese Fishing Boat Capsizes, 39 Missing
- Dreaded South American Fish with ‘Human-Like Teeth’ Found in Oklahoma Pond
- Watch: Deer With a Sweet Tooth Visits a Candy StoreNews
- Baby Bear Rescued After Getting Its Head Stuck in Plastic ContainerNews
- ‘It’s Alive and Wriggling:’ Doctor Freaks Out When Extracting Parasite Only Found in Pythons From Woman’s BrainNews
- Staged Video of Pinned-Down Russian Troops Outrages Pro-War BloggersNews
- Texas Governor’s Floating Border Barrier Sees Little Impact in Number of ArrivalsNews
- Drunk Couple Fell 33-Ft. From Medieval Wall Featured on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Woman Now in Medically-Induced ComaNews
- University President Calls Guard Who Scared Dollar General Mass Shooter Away From Campus ‘The Embodiment of T’Challa’News
- Watch: Extreme Turbulence Hits Flight Traveling Through Major StormNews
- Florida Prisoner Charged With Killing Cellmate by Stabbing Him in Head With a PenNews
- Florida Woman Sues After Being Denied $90,000 Mercedez Benz Prize in Hole-in-One Golf TournamentNews
- Native American Girl, 4, Still Living with White Woman Despite Court Ruling to Grant Grandmother CustodyNews
- Car Splits in Half After Speeding Vehicle Going 100 MPH Hits It in High Speed CrashNews