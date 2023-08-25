14-Year-Old Is Part of Hit Squad Suspected in Six Gang-Related Killings, LAPD Alleges

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a slightly older teen this week — and Los Angeles police say the young suspect could be involved in as many as five other homicides.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said detectives believe the teen — along with 26-year-old Michael Monarrez — could be responsible for the string of gang-tied slayings, ABC News7 reported.

Alfonso Ramos, 16, was shot dead on Aug. 12 while working at a recreational center. According to FOX LA, the Los Angeles Police Department said the teen was inside the Evergreen Park Recreation Center when he was allegedly approached by Monarrez and the minor, whose name was being withheld due to his age, chased down and shot several times.

Detectives were narrowing in on Monarrez when they say he killed again, this time allegedly shooting Fermin Ruelas, 45, multiple times on Aug. 17, according to authorities.

Police arrested Monarrez. The next day, they arrested the 14-year-old.

Ramos' family described him as a "loving son, brother, nephew and cousin" in a GoFundMe set up after his murder.

"During his short 16 years of life, he touched many lives with his sense of humor and his determination to better himself and his love for his family," Crystal Arellano wrote.

"Alfonso's loss has left a hole in the hearts of us all."

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has charged Monarrez with two counts of murder.

The 14-year-old is being charged with murder for Ramos' death.