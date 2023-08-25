14-Year-Old Is Part of Hit Squad Suspected in Six Gang-Related Killings, LAPD Alleges - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

14-Year-Old Is Part of Hit Squad Suspected in Six Gang-Related Killings, LAPD Alleges

The boy was charged with killing 16-year-old Alfonso Ramos outside a rec center earlier this month

Published |Updated
Aysha Qamar
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a slightly older teen this week — and Los Angeles police say the young suspect could be involved in as many as five other homicides.

Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore said detectives believe the teen — along with 26-year-old Michael Monarrez — could be responsible for the string of gang-tied slayings, ABC News7 reported.

Alfonso Ramos, 16, was shot dead on Aug. 12 while working at a recreational center. According to FOX LA, the Los Angeles Police Department said the teen was inside the Evergreen Park Recreation Center when he was allegedly approached by Monarrez and the minor, whose name was being withheld due to his age, chased down and shot several times.

Detectives were narrowing in on Monarrez when they say he killed again, this time allegedly shooting Fermin Ruelas, 45, multiple times on Aug. 17, according to authorities.

Alfonso Ramos
GoFundMe Image of Alfonso RamosGoFundMe

Police arrested Monarrez. The next day, they arrested the 14-year-old.

Ramos' family described him as a "loving son, brother, nephew and cousin" in a GoFundMe set up after his murder.

Read More

"During his short 16 years of life, he touched many lives with his sense of humor and his determination to better himself and his love for his family," Crystal Arellano wrote.

"Alfonso's loss has left a hole in the hearts of us all."

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office has charged Monarrez with two counts of murder.

The 14-year-old is being charged with murder for Ramos' death.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.