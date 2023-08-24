14 Whales Have Died at Marineland Tourist Attraction Since 2019: Report

Fourteen whales and one dolphin have died while in the care of Marineland, a new report revealed.

The Ontario theme park has been under investigation since 2020 for the suspicious deaths thought to be caused by contaminated waters and “distress.”

According to The Canadian Press, thirteen of the 15 deaths were beluga whales, and 12 of the beluga deaths happened within two years. The Ministry of the Solicitor General confirmed three more deaths this year, including Kiska, the park's only killer whale, also known as “the world’s loneliest whale,” and another beluga.

Authorities reportedly told Marineland, located near Niagra Falls, that its water quality standards were not up to par and said all the marine life at the park was in distress.

In May 2021, authorities told the park to fix its water, but the park dismissed the order and said the animals were not in distress and the deaths were unrelated to the water conditions.

When asked what else had been done to help the animals, the Ministry allegedly deferred all inquiries about the welfare of the marine animals to Marineland.

Since the Ministry began the investigation in January 2020, Animal Welfare Services have inspected Marineland at least 160 times.

The park allegedly did not answer questions from The Canadian Press and banned a reporter and photographer from the premises after they purchased over $50 tickets to enter the park.

In 2019, there were reportedly 54 belugas at the Marineland — the largest captivated group in the world. Five were later sold to the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut in 2021, and two have since died. The deaths are part of an ongoing U.S. government investigation.

Marineland President Mrie Holer announced plans to sell the park earlier this year. The New Democrat Provincial representative for Niagra Falls said he believes Marineland should rebrand and no longer be involved in the animal business. He said the park should instead become more of an amusement park with rides and other attractions.

"The time has come to repurpose Marineland for new opportunities," he said.

The topic of whales and other marine life in captivity has created controversy in recent years. Animal rights activists and concerned civilians have expressed outrage over the multiple untimely deaths of captive whales at SeaWorld, Miami Seaquarium, and other sea life attractions.

Experts have said that loneliness and boredom likely cause the immune system of the cetaceans to deteriorate over time, making the animals more prone to deadly infections.