14 Migrants Arrested After Boat Rams Sheriff Vessel Then Flees

More than a dozen migrants have been taken into custody in Florida after the boat they were in slammed into a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office Marine Unit vessel Friday morning.
The incident happened shortly after 9 a.m. The intentional collision happened just east of Jupiter Inlet, a Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office statement confirms.
The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office's Marine Unit "intercepted a vessel near the Jupiter Inlet," and "when making contact, the boat's captain rammed our unit, damaging two engines."
The boat fled the scene, but a police "helicopter and additional marine unit vessels pursued the suspect vessel," eventually catching up to him just north of the Juno Beach pier.
The captain of the boat, identified as Bazaeluis Francois, 30, has been charged with two counts of aggravated battery on a police officer.
"Currently, 14 immigrants have been detained and will be turned over to Border Patrol," reads the statement.
It was unclear from where the migrants originated. This investigation remains active.
Bail, plea, and attorney information was all unavailable for Francois.
