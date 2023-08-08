14 Kids Among Dozens Trapped in Cars After Strong Winds Topple Utility Poles in Maryland
More than 30 cars were trapped for hours when the poles fell around and on top of vehicles
Over 40 people had to be rescued from cars trapped along a stretch of highway in Maryland after more than 30 power poles fell during storms that battered the eastern United States on Monday.
The Maryland State Police reported that 34 vehicles were trapped along State Route 140 in Westminster due to the damage.
Baltimore Gas and Electric (BGE) crews cut power to the poles so that emergency crews could rescue 33 adults, 14 children and a dog, WMAR-TV reported.
- Trees Toppled, Cars Blown off Roadway as High Winds, Tornadoes Ravage South
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel State
- At Least 14 Rescued After Tornado with 100 MPH Winds Ravages Small Missouri Town
- Dozens Trapped Overnight in One of World’s Highest Cable Car Systems
- Hawaii Wildfires Burn Homes, Prompt Evacuations While Strong Winds Hamper Fire Crews
- Tesla Driver in Phoenix Trapped in Locked Car After Battery Dies on 100-Degree Day
The rescue process took more than five hours.
No injuries were reported in that incident.
“This is catastrophic damage," BGE spokesperson Nick Alexopulos said during a Monday night news conference.
The road remained closed Tuesday morning as Gov. Wes Moore headed to Westminster to survey the damage.
More than 300,000 people across the East were still without power early Tuesday morning.
At the height of the outages on Monday night, more than a million customers had lost power.
The storms were blamed for the deaths of two people.
A 15-year-old boy was killed by a falling tree in Anderson, South Carolina and a 28-year-old man was killed by lightning in Florence, Alabama.
“This does look to be one of the most impactful severe weather events across the Mid-Atlantic that we have had in some time,” National Weather Service meteorologist Chris Strong said in a Facebook live briefing.
