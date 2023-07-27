13-Year-Old Girl Used by Cops to Catch Predator Was Sexually Assaulted After Sting Went Wrong - The Messenger
13-Year-Old Girl Used by Cops to Catch Predator Was Sexually Assaulted After Sting Went Wrong

Two police officers are currently under investigation

Published |Updated
Blake Harper
Two police officers in Taiwan are under investigation after a botched undercover operation resulted in a 13-year-old girl being sexually assaultedxPACIFICA/Getty Images

Two Taiwanese police officers are under investigation following a botched undercover operation that resulted in a 13-year-old girl being sexually assaulted.

The teen reported to the police that a man she met on an app had attempted to blackmail her into having sex with him, threatening to release her nude photos online, according to the BBC.

Officers from the Zhongli precinct set up the sting operation to apprehend the man, identified only by his surname, Chang. The operation took place in the northwestern city of Taoyuan in November 2020.

The officers persuaded the 13-year-old to participate in the sting, assuring her that she would be safe. However, after meeting Chang at a McDonald's, the girl found herself in his car and was forced to perform oral sex on him. The police claim that they advised the girl against getting into Chang's car.

The police officers attempted to pursue the car but were unsuccessful. Chang was only arrested when he returned to McDonald's. He was subsequently convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to eight years in prison.

During the trial, the girl recounted her ordeal to the court. As a result, the two officers are now being investigated on various charges, including neglect of duty as public officials. They have been relegated to administrative police duties while the investigation continues.

Taoyuan-based lawyer Fan Kang-hsiang told Focus Taiwan, a news outlet, that there is no law in Taiwan prohibiting police from recruiting minors for undercover investigations. However, Taiwan's Civil Code stipulates that anyone who intentionally or negligently infringes upon another person's rights can be sued for damages.

