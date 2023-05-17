13-Year-Old College Student with 4 Degrees Makes History
Elijah Muhammad has four degrees from Oklahoma City Community College and is attending Oklahoma State University.
Elijah Muhammad, a remarkable 13-year-old from Oklahoma, recently became the youngest Black person to earn college degrees in computer science and cybersecurity, according to his family.
Last year, Elijah became the youngest Black college student in Oklahoma history when he enrolled at Oklahoma City Community College when he was 12 years old, KFOR reported at the time.
Now, he has earned a collection of degrees from the school.
"I have 10 IBM certifications through Coursera," Elijah told KOCO. "I have one Google IT certification (and) I have four diplomas from Oklahoma City Community College."
Now, his family believes he is the youngest Black student to earn computer science and cybersecurity degrees.
Elijah told the news station that he didn't comprehend the accomplishment until his father described it.
"I didn't really understand the full impact of it until my dad fully explained it and was like, 'You're really doing this. You're the youngest to ever do it,'" Elijah said.
Elijah's 15-year-old sister, Shania Muhammad, also recently graduated college and t started her master's in business administration, per KWTV.
Elijah — who is also attending Oklahoma State University for his bachelor's degree — said that focus and determination can lead to success.
"If you want to put your mind to making a 4.0, you can do it," Elijah explained, per KOCO. "If you want to put your mind to winning a state championship, you can do it. You just gotta put in the work that it takes to accomplish that."
