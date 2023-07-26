13-Year-Old Charged with Killing 12-Year-Old After Making Fun of His Mother
Nolan Grove was charged as an adult and faces up to 40 years in prison if convicted
A 13-year-old boy is accused of shooting and killing a 12-year-old friend after the 13-year-old reportedly made a joke about the younger boy's mother.
Nolan Grove, 13, has been charged as an adult with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter for the April 1 killing of Kain Heiland, 12, in Red Lion, a small town in southeastern Pennsylvania.
A 13-year-old classmate testified at a preliminary hearing that the three boys were playing with a handgun that Grove had taken from his father's house when Grove made a joke about Heiland's mother.
Heiland told Grove to be quiet—and Grove responded by shooting Heiland in the back.
Court documents reveal that neither boy dialed 911 after the incident. Grove also reportedly asked his classmate not to disclose the event. However, the classmate eventually confided in his parents, who then alerted the authorities, according to Fox43.
Grove, charged as an adult, faces a maximum sentence of 40 years in prison if convicted. In the interim, he is residing at a juvenile behavioral treatment facility near Allentown. His next hearing is set for September 25, as reported by WGAL.
