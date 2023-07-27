13-Year Boy Who Disappeared Weeks Ago May Be Trying To Live ‘Off the Grid’, Dad Says

A 13-year boy who disappeared more than a month ago might be trying to survive “off the grid.”

The Sauk County Sheriff's Office In Wisconsin has attempted to locate James Yoblonski, whose last suspected location was in the area of some bluffs near Devil's Lake State Park and the Sauk Prairie Recreation Area.

Devil's Lake State Park (Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources) Wisconsin Dept. of Natural Resources

Yoblonski left his home overnight on June 12, taking a family car, which was later found abandoned. He also is believed to have survival manuals and his father's gun with him.

The boy reportedly was talking about surviving in the wilderness and "going off the grid" before he disappeared.

Despite his interest in wilderness survival, the boy's father doesn't understand the disappearance.

"He's a smart kid. This is uncalled for, to do something like this, and not talk to anybody about it," Bill Yoblonski told WKOW-TV.

The last public police update on the case was a July 8 Facebook post, saying it was still an active investigation, and “all avenues are being looked into.”

Officers have continued to search, although the scale has been reduced.

The family is now offering a $10,000 reward for the safe return of the teen.

Yoblonski told WiscNews that he believes someone may have picked up his son since searchers have not been able to find any signs of him since the discovery of a campsite he believes the teen set up.

“Come out from wherever you’re hiding,” Yoblonski said he would tell his son. “We want you home. We love you very much.”