13 Kids Rescued and 19 Men Arrested After Australian Police Bust Child Sex Abuse Ring



A 2021 investigation that began when two FBI agents were shot to death carrying out a search warrant for a suspected pedophile in Florida has now led to the arrest of 19 men in Australia, as well as the safe recovery of 13 sexually exploited children.

The information that was discovered two years ago by fallen FBI agents Daniel Alfin and Laura Schwartzenberger led to the recent arrests in Australia, The Sydney Morning Herald reports.



Alfin and Schwartzenberger were killed in February of 2021 by David Lee Huber, 55. The two agents were at his doorstep when they were shot through the door by an automatic rifle.

Investigators believe Huber, an IT worker, watched the agents through his doorbell camera before opening fire and then turning the gun on himself. Three other agents were also struck by gunfire, but sustained non-fatal wounds.

Alfin and Schwartzenberger were killed as they were about to serve a search warrant at Huber's apartment for child abuse material.

The search was eventually carried out, and FBI agents found 16,000 files featuring 800 different exploited child victims on Huber's hard drives. They also uncovered a "pedophiles handbook" that offered advice on how to deal with police if caught.

The FBI continued with their investigation, and in early 2022, agents discovered that Huber had been part of a child abuse network that stretched to Australia. This led o to the formation of Operation Bakis, the Australian Federal Police's anti-child exploitation center, which scours the dark web for child pornography.

The arrests were announced on Monday. The 19 defendants are between the ages of 32 and 81. Their names were not provided.

"Members used software to anonymously share files, chat on message boards and access websites within the network," the AFP said in a statement, according to the Morning Herald. "Network members were able to search for and distribute images and videos of child abuse material, and allegedly used encryption and other methods to avoid law enforcement detection."