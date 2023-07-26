12-Year-Old New Hampshire Girl Leads Authorities on Chase Using Dad’s Truck: Police

A New Hampshire father is going to need some new tires for his truck — but luckily nothing else after his 12-year-old daughter allegedly led police on a chase Tuesday that resulted in no injuries or arrest.

Going through several towns in Cheshire County, the pre-teen allegedly got behind the wheel of the white Chevy pickup truck, which she operated erratically while being pursued by police, local station WMUR-TV reported.

"At one point, I saw a pedestrian and my heart skipped. I'm like, 'This truck, I don't know what's wrong with the driver, but it was everywhere,'" witness Candace Connell told the station. "I just really tried to stay behind and I really, really could see the pickup truck all over the place where it was a little scary."

"Although the truck was erratic, the police seemed to be dealing with it in a calm way," Connell added.

After about 30 minutes, police deployed a spike strip that successfully popped the truck's tires, bringing it to a stop, at which point the girl allegedly ran into nearby woods. She was quickly located by police, the station reported.

No one was injured.

The pre-teen was placed in protective custody and then released to her parents, police said, per the station.